Hundreds Killed In Nepal As Floods, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc

Hundreds of people have been killed due to the floods and heavy rains in Nepal. Since Friday, low-lying areas in the capital Kathmandu have been hit by flash floods and heavy rains. As monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, several rivers across the Himalayan Republic have also been swelling.

Nepal Floods: Aerial image of the Kathmandu valley | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Floods: People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River
Nepal Floods: People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai

People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Floods: A tin shed lies partially submerged
Nepal Floods: A tin shed lies partially submerged | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai

A tin shed lies partially submerged at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Floods: Aerial image of the Bagmati River is seen
Nepal Floods: Aerial image of the Bagmati River is seen | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Floods: A man walks on the shore of the flooded Bagmati River
Nepal Floods: A man walks on the shore of the flooded Bagmati River | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai

A man walks on the shore of the flooded Bagmati River after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Floods: People watch the turbulent waters of Bagmati River from a bridge
Nepal Floods: People watch the turbulent waters of Bagmati River from a bridge | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai

People watch the turbulent waters of Bagmati River from a bridge as the river flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Floods: A bridge over Bagmati River lies damaged
Nepal Floods: A bridge over Bagmati River lies damaged | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai

A bridge over Bagmati River lies damaged due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Floods: A woman cries after she lost her home due to floods
Nepal Floods: A woman cries after she lost her home due to floods | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai

A woman cries after she lost her home due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Nepal Floods: People, including relatives, stand by the body of Nandu Sah
Nepal Floods: People, including relatives, stand by the body of Nandu Sah | Photo: AP/Gopen Rai

People, including relatives, stand by the body of Nandu Sah, 34, a scrap dealer, who died after the shed he was sleeping under was flooded due to heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal.

