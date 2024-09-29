Hundreds Killed In Nepal As Floods, Heavy Rain Wreak Havoc

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A tin shed lies partially submerged at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A man walks on the shore of the flooded Bagmati River after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
People watch the turbulent waters of Bagmati River from a bridge as the river flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A bridge over Bagmati River lies damaged due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A woman cries after she lost her home due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
People, including relatives, stand by the body of Nandu Sah, 34, a scrap dealer, who died after the shed he was sleeping under was flooded due to heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal.