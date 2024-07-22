National

Himachal Rain: 11 Roads Closed In Mandi, 2 In Kinnaur, 1 In Kangra; Yellow Alert Issued Till July 26

So far, 44 people have died in rain-related incidents, and the state has suffered losses of about Rs 333 crore in the ongoing monsoon season since June 27 till date.

Yellow Alert Issued Till July 26 In Himachal
Heavy rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread disruptions and losses. A total of 14 roads are closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh due to rains, and the local Met office has issued a yellow alert till July 26. 

So far, 44 people have died in rain-related incidents, and the state has suffered losses of about Rs 333 crore in the ongoing monsoon season since June 27 till date, as per the state emergency operation centre.

Himachal Pradesh Rain Updates

  • Road Closure Details - A total of 14 roads are closed for vehicular traffic due to rains, including:

    - 11 roads in Mandi district

    - 2 roads in Kinnaur district

    - 1 road in Kangra district

  • NH-5 Road Landslide - The National Highway-5 reopened for traffic early Monday after remaining blocked for four hours due to a landslide at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district. The NH-5 or the Hindustan-Tibet Road connects Shimla and Kinnaur districts in Himachal Pradesh. The landslide occurred on Sunday night. No casualty was reported in the incident.

  • Flash Flood Risk - Low to moderate flash flood risk is likely in isolated parts of Kangra, Mandi and Chamba districts in the next 24 hours, the MeT said. It also cautioned of damage to plantation and standing crops, vulnerable structures and kutcha houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

  • Yellow Alert - The local Met Office has issued a yellow alert of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning till July 26.

  • Rainfall - Intermittent rains lashed several parts of the state in the last 24 hours. Bharari with 87 mm of rain was the wettest followed by Bhoranj (85 mm), Dharamshala (76.2 mm), Dhaulakuan (62.5 mm), Kataula (56.3 mm), Sarkaghat 53.6 mm), Ghaghas (48 mm), Kufri (35.4 mm), Bilaspur (34.8 mm), Olinda (33 mm), Berthin (32.6 mm), Sundernagar (32 mm), Slapper 30.8 mm, Baggi (30.1 mm) and Shimla (27.4 mm).

  • Coldest Night - Kukumseri in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest at night recording a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius while Bajaura in Kullu district was hottest during the day recording a high of 35.7 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI Inputs)

