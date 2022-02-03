Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hijab-Clad Students Denied Entry To College In Udupi District

The principal informed the students that they are not allowed to wear hijab inside the classrooms and asked them to remove the head dress and enter classes.

Hijab-Clad Students Denied Entry To College In Udupi District
Students wearing hijab were denied entry to college. Representative Image/ File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 6:29 pm

Muslim girl students of the government pre-university college at Kundapur in Udupi district, who reached the institution wearing ‘hijab’ (headscarf) were stopped at the gate by the college principal on Thursday.

The students argued with the principal and told him that the government order on status quo has not mentioned the Kundapur college. The principal told them that the circular issued by the government applies throughout the state.

Related stories

Karnataka: Udipi Girls Move High Court Demanding Right To Wear Hijab

Udupi Girl's College Not To Allow Hijab In Classrooms

Karnataka: Hijab-Clad Students Denied Entry In Udupi PU College

The college had witnessed a grave situation on Wednesday when around 100 Hindu boys came to classes wearing saffron shawls to protest against the girls’ wearing hijabs inside classrooms. They, however, did not repeat their protest on Thursday.

A meeting called by Kundapur MLA Halady Srinivas Shetty with the Muslim girls and their parents had failed to reach a consensus on Wednesday, with the parents insisting that their children had the right to wear hijabs.

Meanwhile, state Fisheries Minister and Udupi district-in-charge S Angara told reporters in Udupi that the status quo ordered by the state government disallowing hijabs inside classrooms will continue till the committee appointed to study the issue submits its report. “Everyone has to follow the prescribed dress code in educational institutions. Different institutions cannot have different dress codes,” he said.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Hijab College Students Protests
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Lifting Night Curfew, Reopening Schools In Delhi Likely To Be Discussed At DDMA Meeting On Feb 4

Lifting Night Curfew, Reopening Schools In Delhi Likely To Be Discussed At DDMA Meeting On Feb 4

MP: Police Arrests Runaway Bride Who Cheated On Eight Grooms

Maharashtra: Man Sentenced To 20 Years RI For Kidnapping, Raping Minor In Raigad

SC To Hear On Feb 25 Review Plea In 1988 Road Rage Case Against Sidhu

BJP Keeps Up Attack On Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Speech

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast