Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hiatus In Udaipur Curfew

The curfew imposed in Udaipur following the unrest in the city over a tailor's gruesome killing has been relaxed for a couple of hours.

undefined
Restrictions in Udaipur Photo: PTI/Sumit Saraswat

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 12:30 pm

 With the situation gradually returning to normal, curfew was relaxed for 10 hours on Sunday in Udaipur where a tailor was murdered by two men earlier this week  However, mobile internet services remained suspended.

Curfew was imposed in seven police station areas of Udaipur following the killing of the tailor on Tuesday and incidents of violence.

“The situation is becoming normal in the city. Therefore, it was decided to relax curfew from 8 am to 6 pm,” a district administration official said.

Related stories

Udaipur Murder: SHO, 2 Circle Officers Suspended For Negligence

TMC Accuses BJP Of Having Direct Links To Udaipur Murder

BJP Leader Kapil Mishra Meets Family Of Udaipur Tailor, Announces Rs 1 Crore Assistance

Markets opened and routine activities resumed. “Normal life is being restored in the city. Peace has been maintained by the local people and the curfew should be lifted completely,” a local resident said.

However, markets in Ajmer remained closed on Sunday as a result of a bandh call given by Hindu organizations against the Udaipur incident. A demonstration has also been organized by Hindu outfits in Jaipur demanding the death penalty for the murderers.

 Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal was hacked to death on Tuesday by Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad who said in a video posted online that they had avenged an insult to Islam. The two alleged killers were arrested hours later in Rajsamand.

On Thursday night, two more accused who were involved in the recce of the tailor's shop and conspiracy of the murder were also arrested. They are under the custody of NIA.

Tags

National Udaipur Ajmer Death Penalty Kanhaiya Lal National Investigation Agency (NIA) Curfew
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India