Heroin, Poppy Husk Worth Rs 800 Crore Destroyed In Punjab

More than 150 kg heroin and 11 quintals of poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore in the international market were destroyed in Amritsar, police said on Wednesday.

The drugs were burned in a furnace and the process was completed by a high-level drug disposal committee under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police (Counter Intelligence) Rakesh Agrawal, they said.

Other members of the high-level drug disposal committee such as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann and AIG SSOC, Fazilka, Lakhbir Singh were also present, a Punjab Police spokesperson said.

"The case properties of drug cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at SSOC, Amritsar and Fazilka, were destroyed at Khanna Paper Mill, Amritsar, on Tuesday," the spokesperson said.

Apart from this, the disposal certificate for 40.5-kg opium was also issued by a range-level drug disposal committee for depositing it in Government Opium and Alkaloid Works in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)