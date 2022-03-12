Saturday, Mar 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Heat Wave Likely To Scorch Odisha Next Week

The maximum temperature is expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degree celsius in the next two-three days, a bulletin said.

Heat Wave Likely To Scorch Odisha Next Week
Heat wave in Odisha. (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Mar 2022 11:22 pm

A heatwave is likely to set to singe parts of Odisha next week and the mercury is expected to rise by a few degrees across the state, the Met office said on Saturday.
       

A yellow warning of a heatwave has been issued for some places in Bolangir, Subarnapur, Boudh and Angul districts for two days from Tuesday, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.
       

The Met forecast such conditions in Nayagarh and Khurda, including Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday. The temperature in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack may touch 39 and 38 degrees respectively during the period, it said.
       

Related stories

Alliance Air's Aircraft Overshoots Runway At Jabalpur Airport; DGCA Begins Probe

'Hunar Haat' Promoting Works Of Artisans: Naqvi

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen En Route To Final

The maximum temperature is expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degrees celsius in the next two-three days, a bulletin said. The mercury was above normal in several places across the state, with the highest maximum of 37.5 degrees being recorded in Boudh.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Heatwave Weather: Heat & Heat Wave Heat Weather Weather Bureau Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) India Meteorological Department (IMD) Weather Forecast Forecast Odisha Bhubaneshwar Bhubaneswar India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Stuns Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court