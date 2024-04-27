National

Heat Wave Alert Issued In Kollam, Thrissur And Palakkad Districts Of Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued heat wave alert in Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts of Kerala.

The heat wave conditions would prevail in many places of these districts on April 27 and 28, the IMD said in a statement.

The alert was issued in the wake of extreme heat recorded in the last few days and based on predictions that the temperature would rise up to 41 degree celcius in Palakkad and 40 degree celcius each in Kollam and Thrissur districts, it said.

People should maintain extreme caution during such situations, authorities said.

There are chances of people suffering sunburn and heatstroke, the statement said, adding that heatstroke can also lead to death.

Authorities also advised people to take umbrellas while going out and drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration.

Among many directives, the IMD urged people to avoid going out during the day time as much as possible and postpone all public events to evening.

