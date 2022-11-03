Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HC Seeks Report On Probe Into IIT-Kharagpur Student's Death

The court was hearing a petition moved by the father of Faizan Ahmed who hailed from Assam, seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the death.

Calcutta High Court
Calcutta High Court Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 3:51 pm

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the police to submit a report on the investigation into the death of a third-year student of IIT-Kharagpur, whose body was found in his hostel room.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the police to produce the case diary on the next date of the hearing.

The court was hearing a petition moved by the father of Faizan Ahmed who hailed from Assam, seeking a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the death.

Directing the superintendent of police (SP) of Paschim Medinipur to submit a report on the investigation being done in the matter, the court also asked him to depute a senior officer to oversee the probe into the death of Ahmed.

The court ordered a viscera test of the preserved body samples of the deceased.

The investigating officer of the case was directed to be present in the court during the next hearing on November 10.

Ahmed's body was found in his hostel room on October 14.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on October 20, requesting her intervention to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the student, who hailed from Tinsukia district of the Northeastern state.

Related stories

Assam CM Writes To Mamata For Intervention For Probe Into Assam Student's Death In IIT Kharagpur

Body Of IIT Kharagpur Student Found In His Hostel Room

Kasturirangan, Tessy Thomas, Verma Awarded DSc At IIT Kharagpur Convocation

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Calcutta High Court IIT Kharagpur Student Suicide Student Life New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against 4 Muslim Clerics For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported

Chennai Records Highest Rain In Decades, Two Deaths Reported