HC Seeks EC Response On DMK's Plea On Pre-Certification Of Election Adverts

HC Seeks EC Response On DMK's Plea On Pre-Certification Of Election Adverts
The Madras High Court on Monday asked the EC to file its response to a petition filed by DMK on its plea over pre-certification for videos containing advertisements highlighting the party's achievements and Tamil Nadu's performance under the title "Stalin calls to protect India".

The first bench comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice Sathya Narayana Prasad posted to April 17, further hearing of the petition filed by DMK, represented by its Organisation Secretary R S Bharati.

According to the petitioner, the DMK as part of its election campaign, proposed to televise advertisements highlighting its achievements and performance of Tamil Nadu under its administration under the caption "Stalin calls to protect India'.  In furtherance of the same, it had applied for pre-certification before the State Level Certification Committee in compliance with the guidelines. However, it was rejected, he added.

He said the rejection order was vague, arbitrary and prejudicial against DMK, as similar advertisements have been run by other state and national level political parties, with some targeting DMK. 

Aggrieved, the DMK preferred an appeal. However, the Chief Electoral Officer and Principal Secretary to government had on April 4 rejected the appeal without assigning any specific reasons. Therefore, the DMK has filed the present petition, he added.

