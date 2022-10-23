Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
HC Directs Centre To Decide On Establishing Separate Complex For NCLT, NCLAT In 8 Weeks

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court File Photo

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 10:35 pm

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to decide within eight weeks on establishing a separate complex for National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The high court also directed the government to consider the allotment of the entire floor of the building, where NCLT is currently operating from, to the tribunal as space is now available.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the authorities shall also comply with the undertakings given by them.

The high court was hearing petitions filed by the bar associations of NCLT and NCLAT, raising issues regarding several deficiencies at the existing premises.

The counsel for the petitioner associations submitted that the bar associations have handed over a list of certain plots and other buildings which are under construction for the purposes of developing a complex for housing the NCLT and the NCLAT.

The Centre's counsel said that a list of those plots or buildings which are under construction may be handed over to her so that it could be forwarded to the authorities for a decision on establishing a separate complex for the two tribunals.

"After receiving the list, the respondents are directed to positively take a decision within eight weeks," the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on February 3, 2023.

-With PTI Input

