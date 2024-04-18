National

HC Allows Victim Of Child Marriage To Get Her Pregnancy Terminated Over Foetal Abnormalities

The high court said it was allowing termination of pregnancy taking into account the mental and medical situation of the girl.

Advertisement

File%20Image
HC Allows Victim Of Child Marriage To Get Her Pregnancy Terminated Over Foetal Abnormalities Photo: File Image
info_icon

The Bombay High Court has permitted a teenager, a victim of child marriage, to undergo medical termination of her 28-week pregnancy on the grounds of foetal abnormalities.

A division bench of Justices P D Naik and N R Borkar in its order of April 12 also noted that the girl was “HIV seropositive”. A copy of the order was made available on Thursday.

The 17-year-old girl had filed a petition in HC seeking permission to get her pregnancy terminated saying scans had shown that the foetus had skeletal anomalies with the possibility of genetic abnormalities.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, a court nod is required to terminate a pregnancy beyond 24 weeks of gestation.

Advertisement

The high court relied on a report submitted by the medical board of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune that recommended termination of the pregnancy as the girl is a minor and a victim of child marriage with “HIV seropositive status”.

The board in its report said the foetus also has multiple defects.

The high court said it was allowing termination of pregnancy taking into account the mental and medical situation of the girl.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Indian Medal Hope Murali Sreeshankar Ruled Out Of Paris Olympics
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured