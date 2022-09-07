Hate Has Spread In Name Of Caste, Religion; If Unchecked, Country Can Go Towards Civil War: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday attacked the ruling BJP, claiming hate has spread in the country in the name of caste and religion and it can lead to a civil war if not checked.

Addressing a press conference here ahead of the launch of the party's 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, Gehlot also said the party's rank and file is in favour of Rahul Gandhi becoming Congress president again.

"We will all work together under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. There are big challenges before the country and if Rahul Gandhi becomes the party chief, it will be easier to deal with them," he said.

He said there was a need to give the slogan of 'Bharat Jodo' as an atmosphere has been created in the country, for the first time since Independence, that there is hate, tension and violence.

The whole country is concerned about this, he said. "We have been requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi that you should appeal that there should be love, brotherhood and harmony among people and violence will not be tolerated. He has not done so till now," Gehlot said.

"There is so much polarisation, hate has been created in the name of caste and religion. If this is not controlled, it can go towards civil war," he said.

May better sense prevail, he said, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rahul Gandhi believes in non-violence, he said, adding he has no hate in his heart.

