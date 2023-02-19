Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Haryana CM Flags Off 70 Fully Built-Up Buses

Acknowledging that strengthening public transport is one of the key issues in the endeavour towards a more sustainable transport system, the state government has time and again increased the number of public vehicles, Khattar said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off 70 fully built-up standard non–AC buses Outlook File Photo

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 11:36 am

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday flagged off 70 fully built-up standard non–AC buses at Panchkula.

According to plans, 400 fully built-up standard non-AC buses are likely to be delivered by March 31. The remaining buses will be delivered before June 30, an official release said.

Acknowledging that strengthening public transport is one of the key issues in the endeavour towards a more sustainable transport system, the state government has time and again increased the number of public vehicles, Khattar said.

"Providing affordable, safe, efficient public transport services in Haryana and adjoining areas is our utmost priority. The government plans to buy 550 electric buses... 50 electric buses will ply in Gurugram and 50 in Faridabad," he said. This is the first time that the Transport department has finalised fully built-up standard non-AC buses, Khattar said, adding that flagging off these buses was special as a result.

"Earlier, the department used to purchase bus chassis from bus/chassis manufacturers and thereafter bus body fabrication is done by Haryana Roadways Engineering Corporation, Gurugram... resulting in the delayed supply of fully built-up buses to depots," he said.

These buses have features such as destination boards for updated informatio, vehicle location tracking devices, panic buttons and pneumatically controlled front service doors for better control by drivers.

Tags

National Haryana CM Flags Fully Built-Up Buses Public Transport State Government
