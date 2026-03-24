Haryana Cabinet Approves Decentralised Water supply model

A cabinet meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here approved an operation and maintenance (O&M) policy for supply of potable water to rural belts statewide, an official statement said. The statement said a cornerstone of the new O&M policy is to establish and empower Village Water and Sewerage Committees (VWSC) under gram panchayats, through a government-community partnership (GCP) model.