Haryana: BJP's IT Cell Incharge Removed Over Old Controversial Tweet Targeting Islam

Arun Yadav's tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now. Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, people are demanding his arrest online. 

Former Haryana BJP'S IT cell incharge Arun Yadav
Former Haryana BJP'S IT cell incharge Arun Yadav Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 10:24 am

The BJP on Thursday removed its Haryana IT cell incharge amid calls for his arrest over an old tweet allegedly against the Islam.

A statement issued by state BJP president O P Dhankar said Arun Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.

Yadav's tweet dates back to 2017 but went viral on social media now. Though no complaint has been filed against him so far, people are demanding his arrest online. 

As per media reports, no police complaint has been filed against Mr Yadav yet and the BJP is yet to remove him from the party.

Many claim that leniency has been shown to Yadav considering the recent treatment with Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, who has been arrested over a 2018 tweet.

#ArrestArunYadav was among the top trends on Twitter on Thursday, with his tweets posted between May this year and 2017 shared thousands of times.

"The BJP has sacked yet another 'fringe element'. But instead of this eyewash, will these 'hate minions' be arrested?" Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV tweeted.

"Hello @DGPHaryana @DelhiPolice If Zubair can be arrested for his 2018 tweet, then why not Arun yadav ?" tweeted Shaikh Sadeque, president of the Tipu Sultan Party.

(With PTI Inputs)

