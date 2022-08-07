Sunday, Aug 07, 2022
Gurugram: Chief Minister Flying Squad Raids Club Serving Flavoured Hookah Sans Permit; 1 held

A joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the excise department raided a club serving flavored hookah without requisite permission here, officials said on Sunday.

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 3:20 pm

An employee of the 'ahata', located on Gurugram-Faridabad road, was arrested and 13 hookah pots were seized. An FIR has been registered at DLF phase-1 police station, they said.

Flying squad inspector Harish Kumar said the raid was conducted based on a complaint. He said the operator charged Rs 1,000 per hookah pot.

The official said the outlet manager Man Singh failed to furnish the license when asked for.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Yadav said the flying squad will continue crackdowns on establishments serving liquor and hookah illegally.

The sale of flavored hookah is prohibited in bars and restaurant premises in Haryana.

(Inputs from PTI)

