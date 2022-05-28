Saturday, May 28, 2022
Gujarat Sees 37 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 200 After 31 Recoveries

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,095, new cases 37, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,951, active cases 200, people tested so far - figures not released.

Gujarat Sees 37 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 200 After 31 Recoveries
Gujarat Sees 37 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 200 After 31 Recoveries PTI (File Photo)

Updated: 28 May 2022 9:51 pm

Gujarat on Saturday reported 37 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 12,25,095, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, a health department official said. The recovery count increased by 31 to touch 12,13,951, leaving the active tally at 200, he added.

Ahmedabad led with 21 cases, followed by nine in Vadodara, two in Gandhinagar, and one each in Anand, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Mehsana and Surat, the official informed.

A government release said 75,610 people were given vaccine shots during the day, which took the total number of doses administered in the state to 10.98 crore. The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free, a local official said.

-With PTI Input

