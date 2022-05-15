Gujarat Registers 33 new COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises to 12,24,721

So far, 12,13,563 persons have been discharged post-recovery, including 37 during the day, leaving Gujarat with an active caseload of 214, he said. Ahmedabad reported 15 cases, followed by 10 in Vadodara, six in Gandhinagar, and one each in Surat and Anand.



A government release said 4,516 people received COVID-19 vaccination shots on Sunday, which took the total number of doses to 10.83 crores. A local official informed that the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu remains coronavirus-free. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,721, new cases 33, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,563, active cases 214, people tested so far - figures not released.