Green Curriculum

In this setting, aligning with Mission LiFE’s goals, Reckitt, in collaboration with the Government of Uttarakhand, has launched India’s first series of climate-resilient schools under the Dettol Climate Resilient School (DCRS) Project. These pioneering schools are located in the four Dhams of Uttarakhand: Gangotri and Yamunotri (Uttarkashi), Kedarnath (Rudraprayag) and Badrinath, with an aim to integrate climate resilience in the schools of Uttarakhand considering the geographical vulnerability of the region and recognising the important role children can play as future climate warriors if armed with the right knowledge and behaviour.