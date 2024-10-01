Green Curriculum

The state of Uttarakhand celebrated for its crystal-clear rivers, rich ecosystems and culture is facing a mounting challenge from climate change. The changing climate is impacting not only the natural world but, by extension, the lives of its people and communities.
Schools, often at the heart of these communities, are not immune to such cascading impacts. They face challenges such as infrastructural damage from floods, contamination of water sources affecting student health and disruptions to educational activities. Moreover, the lack of awareness and resources to address these issues further compounds the difficulties faced by children.
In this setting, aligning with Mission LiFE’s goals, Reckitt, in collaboration with the Government of Uttarakhand, has launched India’s first series of climate-resilient schools under the Dettol Climate Resilient School (DCRS) Project. These pioneering schools are located in the four Dhams of Uttarakhand: Gangotri and Yamunotri (Uttarkashi), Kedarnath (Rudraprayag) and Badrinath, with an aim to integrate climate resilience in the schools of Uttarakhand considering the geographical vulnerability of the region and recognising the important role children can play as future climate warriors if armed with the right knowledge and behaviour.
Mission LiFE alludes to seven themes: Save Energy, Save Water, Say No to Single Use Plastic, Adopt Sustainable Food Systems, Reduce Waste, Adopt Healthy Lifestyles and Reduce E-waste. Though launched in 2022, this movement received its due recognition during India’s G20 Presidency where the concept of One Health was reinforced in all the processes. India taking up the G20 Presidency in December 2022 embarked on the era of Amritkal, the 25 years headstart to 100 years of Independent India.
Adopting to Mission LiFE goals, the Dettol Climate Resilient Schools are built around three key pillars that follow the 3Cs of Sustainable and Climate Resilient Schools Framework:
Campus: Implementing climate-friendly technologies in school infrastructure, such as solar energy systems, water-efficient solutions and waste management practices.
Curriculum: Integrating climate change education into the existing curriculum to build resilience and equip children with the knowledge and skills to adapt to climate impacts in the region.
Collaboration: Engaging with various stakeholders, including government officials, school authorities, educational institutions and media, to ensure a comprehensive and inclusive approach to climate resilience
These climate-resilient schools embody environmental principles through the implementation of sustainable practices on their campuses. For example, their infrastructure is designed to endure extreme weather conditions and upgrades such as solar panels, energy-efficient lighting and fans, low-flow water fixtures and improved waste management have led to significant savings. The schools have achieved a 65% reduction in water usage, cutting daily consumption per student from 4.2 litres and a 64.5% decrease in electricity charges, which has reduced CO2 emissions by 535 grams per month.
The DCRS initiative not only promotes environmentally-friendly actions but also integrates climate education and workshops into the school curriculum, empowering students with the knowledge and tools to tackle these critical issues that need regional cooperation and collaboration among the growing younger generations. To foster a culture of climate resilience in schools and communities in Uttarakhand, climate-resilience education is incorporating various activities, physical games, digital games and STEM-based learning through environment education programmes and workshops.
Under the purview of environment educational programmes that consist of activities like guided nature walks, waste segregation, water audits and energy audits, the project aims to foster a deep connection between students and their pristine surroundings. These activities provide valuable insights into local biodiversity and ecosystem services, while also highlighting the importance of sustainable practices in preserving these essential resources and supporting effective conservation efforts.
In addition to distributing climate resilience kits, which feature exclusive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials, the project is committed to boosting environmental awareness among students.
Besides, collaborative activities undertaken under the DCRS project consists of:
1. Climate Cohort named as Mission LiFE Clubs that are engaged in activities like:
a. Encouraging sustainable practices like using eco-friendly school stationery, tree planting drives and reducing the use of plastic.
b. Green school calendar which identifies and plan activities/ events on internationally and nationally recognised days to educate children on the respective environment/climate issue on special occasions like the Earth Day and World Environment Day.
c. Waste to wealth activities that are aimed at encouraging students to reduce, reuse and recycle waste.
d. Monthly water auditing to measure the water conserved.
e. Community-based activities that largely address the pressing issue of plastic waste disposal and management.
2. Behavioural Nudges through messages on climate resilient practices aligned with seven themes of Mission LiFE are integrated in the school vicinity via wall paintings and murals making the school building as a source of learning for children.
3. Preamble on Climate Resilience is displayed in the school premises to ensure that students read, understand and imbibe it in their lives.
Going forward, the project is embarking on extensive collaborations with a wide range of stakeholders, which is essential for the success of the DCRS Dettol Project and its impact on resilience and conservation efforts in the state. Effectively addressing climate change necessitates a multifaceted approach, involving schools, communities, NGOs, academic institutions, media partners, research institutes and government agencies. So, this collaborative effort would facilitate knowledge-sharing, building of local capacity and promoting sustainable practices among school and wider communities.
The project also takes into consideration the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) framework, which pledges to ‘Leave No One Behind’, emphasising the resolve to reach the furthest first. However, Global Goals cannot be achieved without the realisation of regional goals.
Given that Uttarakhand’s rivers face the pressing challenges of climate change, schools hold the key to a brighter, more resilient future. By nurturing a generation of young leaders who are deeply connected to and protective of their natural resources, schools become vital forces in the fight against climate change. The Dettol Climate Resilient School Project believes that children, as tomorrow’s leaders, possess the power to create remarkable change in the society.
Dr Komal Goswami is Chief of Party at PLAN International (India Chapter) and leads Dettol Climate Resilient School Project