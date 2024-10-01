Building Climate Resilient Gen Z

Dictionaries can be boring but not if done in a creative way. We have come up with a climate focused dictionary wherein A is not for apple, like it has been for ages, but A is for avalanche and it is contextualised for Uttarakhand specifically. It is so for A to Z for climate change. It is a location-specific treasure trove of climate education for kids to help them understand what they observe. Our research team picked up the words from Tehri, across Garhwal, Kumaon and different regions of Uttarakhand and, of course, by involving children in the process.