Government Slashes Additional Excise Duty On Petrol And Diesel To Provide Relief

According to the government order, the special additional excise duty on motor spirit (petrol) has been set at “Nil”. For high-speed diesel oil, the duty has been fixed at ₹18.5 per litre in one category. Another amendment introduces an additional excise duty of ₹3 per litre on diesel under a different schedule. These changes were notified through amendments to the central excise rules and duty structures and “shall come into force with immediate effect,” as stated in the Gazette notification.