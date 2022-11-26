Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Government Doing Everything Possible To Strengthen Judicial System: Rijiju

The remarks come close on the heels of the minister attacking the collegium system of appointment of judges and describing it as something alien to the Constitution.

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju
Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 2:59 pm

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the government is doing everything possible to strengthen the judicial system and have a "very close, cordial relationship" with the judiciary.

The remarks come close on the heels of the minister attacking the collegium system of appointment of judges and describing it as something alien to the Constitution.

Addressing the Constitution Day event at the Supreme Court in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, Rijiju said, "We work as a team from the government's side under the visionary leadership of the prime minister." 

"We are doing everything possible to strengthen the Indian judicial system and also to have a very close, cordial relationship with the Indian judiciary," he said.

Rijiju said he is fortunate to have shared a very cordial relationship with the previous two CJIs N V Ramana and U U Lalit, and incumbent Chandrachud as well as the judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

"...we have shared very cordial relationship and identified those issues which we have to deal with collectively," he said.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said in a country as large as India, the "last-mile delivery" of justice remains critically challenged. New solutions, he said, have to be generated, integrated and interoperated across various available legal platforms to actualise the last mile delivery of legal services.

In a vast country such as India where 65 per cent of the population still lives in rural areas and where regional and local languages are the medium of understanding in most states, language becomes one of the perceived barriers in ensuring universal access to justice, he observed. 

Related stories

Salman Khan Wishes 'Bibing' Kiren Rijiju 'Health, Happiness' On Birthday

Over 1,500 Obsolete, Archaic Acts To Be Repealed: Kiren Rijiju

Over 1500 Obsolete And Archaic Acts To Be Repealed In The Upcoming Par Session: Kiren Rijiju

Rijiju said legal material and legal terminology are not available in a language understandable by the common people. 

He reminded that the prime minister had on multiple occasions highlighted the need to encourage local languages in courts to increase the confidence of people in the judicial system and to make them feel connected to it.

Now, a panel headed by former CJI S A Bobde  is listing out words and phrases which are most frequently used in various branches of law such as civil, criminal and constitution for developing a 'common core vocabulary' close to all Indian languages. 

He said such a common core vocabulary for all Indian languages will also help in translating legal material from one Indian language to another. 

By doing so this will enable availability of law text books and judgements, orders in local languages to students pursuing legal education as well as administrators and litigants, the minister said.

It will also facilitate working of courts in local languages.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Union Law And Justice Minister Politics Constitution Day Judicial System Kiren Rijiju New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?