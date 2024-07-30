Ghaziabad: Kanwariyas Damage ‘Police’ SUV On Delhi Meerut Road; Third Incident In 5 Days

Commenting on the incident, Abhishek Srivastava, assistant commissioner of police, Kavinagar, said, “The SUV was driven by Tyagi, who is a driver for the power corporation’s vigilance department. We have come to know that the SUV entered the lane reserved for Kanwariyas from Muradnagar and brushed past Kanwariyas near Duhai. After that, angry Kanwariyas damaged the vehicle. Police teams rushed to the spot and pacified the pilgrims.”