National

Ghaziabad: 21-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Teenager, 250 Booked For Vandalism

The incident occurred in the evening when the girl's parents were away. A complaint submitted by the girl's father claimed the accused also beat up the girl's brother, who was at home and tried to stop the assault.

Vandalism In Ghaziabad
250 Booked For Vandalism In Ghaziabad | Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Faizan, allegedly barged into the girl's house during a power outage, dragged her by the hair, and forced her to inhale a sedative-laced handkerchief.

The incident occurred in the evening when the girl's parents were away. A complaint submitted by the girl's father claimed the accused also beat up the girl's brother, who was at home and tried to stop the assault.

Illustration by Vikas Thakur - null
Rape During Partition: When Women's Bodies Became Trophies Of War

BY Outlook Web Desk

“My children were sleeping when the accused barged into the house. He dragged my daughter out of the room by the hair, and repeatedly kicked and slapped her. When my son tried to intervene, he beat him up too. He made my daughter sniff some sedative by gagging her with a handkerchief," the girl's father, who drives an e-rickshaw, told The Times of India.

The incident sparked protests by locals and right-wing outfits, which went on for two days. Around 250 people have been booked for perpetrating acts of vandalism and arson, including burning an e-rickshaw and vandalising shops.

DCP Trans Hindan Nimish Patil confirmed the arrest and said that police have booked miscreants under sections 191 (2) (rioting), 191 (3) (rioting with deadly weapon), and 121 (voluntarily hurting government official) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to PTI report, medical examination confirmed that the girl was raped by one man. However, some malcontents, with a view to incite communal tensions, spread a rumour that she was gang-raped, police said. 

Protests continued on Thursday, with locals gathering outside the Link Road police station, expressing outrage and calling for the death penalty for the perpetrators. Heavy police force has been deployed in the area to maintain calm.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sai Sudharsan Completes Maiden County Hundred For Surrey With A Six - Watch
  2. BCCI May Review Impact Player, Two Bouncer Rules Ahead Of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2: ENG Dominate After Gus Atkinson's Maiden Test Century
  4. Maharaja Trophy: Mayank Agarwal's Bengaluru Blasters In Final After Defeating Gulbarga Mystics
  5. DPL 2024: Krish Yadav's Ton Helps West Delhi Lions Beat South Delhi Superstarz By Four Runs
Football News
  1. Bayer Leverkusen Vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Seeking Big Improvement
  2. Queens Park Rangers 2-1 Luton Town, EFL Championship: Cifuentes Says 3 Moments Sealed Win
  3. Manchester United Sign Manuel Ugarte, Scott Mctominay Departs For Napoli
  4. Arsenal's New Signing Mikel Merino Set To Miss Several Weeks With Shoulder Injury
  5. Inter Milan 4-0 Atalanta, Serie A: Marcus Thuram Runs Rampant In Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz's Surprising Loss To Botic Van De Zandschulp Raises Questions
  2. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Shakes Off Slow Start To Claim Comeback Win
  3. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  4. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  5. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness
  2. Jammu & Kashmir: Govt Appoints 4 Police Officers Following ECI Order
  3. For Some Indians, Today is Independence Day
  4. ‘Existing Laws Strong Enough For Rape & Murder Crimes’: Centre To Mamata Banerjee
  5. Shashi Tharoor On Kerala's #MeToo Storm: 'Something Wrong With Indian Men If…'
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  2. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  3. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  4. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  5. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
World News
  1. US, Iraqi Forces Raid Targeting Islamic State Group Militants Kills 15 In Western Desert
  2. 'Elon Musk Showed Total Disrespect': Top Brazilian Judge Orders Suspension Of X Platform
  3. Krispy Kreme's Labor Day Special: $2 Dozen Original Glazed & New Fall Flavors!
  4. Mpox Outbreak In Africa Could Be Stopped In Next 6 Month, Says WHO Chief
  5. US Joins Ukraine's Probe Into Crash Of F-16 Donated By Western Partners
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin