Rape During Partition: When Women's Bodies Became Trophies Of War

Butalia points out in an article for the Economic And Political Weekly in 1993 that many experiences of women and children have remained shrouded in silence. “We know little about the women who took their own lives, or about those who 'offered' themselves up for sacrifice, and of how they arrived at such decisions. Equally, we know little of how many women actually wanted to be 'rescued', how many were ready to face a second trauma, a second dislocation, and what their feelings were about the larger discourse that occupied the space around them, the discourse on 'nationhood', the state, on 'freedom',” she writes.