National

Rape During Partition: When Women's Bodies Became Trophies Of War

During the Partition of India in 1947, women experienced extreme violence, including abductions, rapes, and forced marriages; those who survived rapes were often killed by their own family members to maintain "honour"

A refugee camp after the Partition of India in 1947
A refugee camp after the Partition of India in 1947 I Getty Images Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

When the British left India, the subcontinent descended into turmoil. As many as 14 million people were reported to have been displaced during the Partition of India, which saw widespread terror, communal violence, and loss of life.

Amid this, the violence inflicted on women stands out. During this time, it is estimated that between 75,000 and 100,000 women were kidnapped, raped, sold into prostitution or forced into marriage.

Between March and August of 1947, thousands of years of cultural coexistence between the Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims fell apart, resulting in insensate riots and mass exodus of people on both sides of the Radcliff line – the borders established to separate India from West and East Pakistan. The villages of Rawalpindi and Multan in Punjab were among the worst hit by the massacre.

In November 1946, hundreds of women were raped in pre-partition riots in Calcutta and Noakhali that set the stage for communal disturbances in Bengal. Married Hindu women were reportedly stripped of their sindur (vermillion) and shankhas (conch shell bangles) and forced to recite the kalma.

Authors, historians and poets have written many articles, research papers and books on brutality against women during Partition. One of the most renowned works around this is Urvashi Butalia’s ‘The Other Side of Silence’, in which the author unfolds the layers of partition memories through untold stories of women who witnessed and survived the massacre. It was among the first major works to exhume the personal trauma of Partition through sensitive accounts of smaller, often invisible players.

Butalia herself was born into a family of refugees like many other Punjabi families and grew up listening to the frightful stories of Partition – the loot, arson, rape and murder – from her mother who came from Lahore.

The systematic violence on women’s bodies was not limited to rape and murder. British author Yasmin Khan in her book The Great Partition: The Making of India and Pakistan, writes, "Rather than being raped and abandoned, tens of thousands of women were kept in the ‘other’ country, as permanent hostages, captives, or forced wives; they became simply known as ‘the abducted women'." 

In Amritsar, there are reports of Punjabi Muslim women being paraded naked, and then publicly raped and set on fire. 

Ritu Menon and Kamla Bhasin in their book Borders and Boundaries: How Women Experienced the Partition of India, narrate how women’s bodies were tattooed with the religious or political symbols of their attackers, as if the women’s bodies were living trophies of war. 

The perceived loss of izzat or honour of women who underwent the unspeakable violence could trigger an even more painful violence. Menon and Bhasin write, “Husbands, fathers, brothers and even sons, could turn killers” as they sought to eliminate any chance of dishonour being thrust upon their family name and religion.

The shame that women encountered during the 1947 atrocities also led many to suicide. In Thoa Khalsa, Rawalpindi, as many as 90 women died by jumping into a well. This was widely reported by the publications of the time, including The Statesman, which in its report compared it to the Hindu tradition of Sati. Similar stories were reported in Bihar. 

Butalia points out in an article for the Economic And Political Weekly in 1993 that many experiences of women and children have remained shrouded in silence. “We know little about the women who took their own lives, or about those who 'offered' themselves up for sacrifice, and of how they arrived at such decisions. Equally, we know little of how many women actually wanted to be 'rescued', how many were ready to face a second trauma, a second dislocation, and what their feelings were about the larger discourse that occupied the space around them, the discourse on 'nationhood', the state, on 'freedom',” she writes.

On December 6, 1947, an Inter-Dominion Conference was held at Lahore in which India and Pakistan agreed to take steps for recovery and restoration with the appointment of Mridula Sarabhai as chief social worker. 

Years after Partition, a large number of young girls and women went on to educate themselves and enter the workforce to support their families who were displaced. Some have come out to tell their stories while others may forever remain in silence.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Maharaja Trophy T20 League Stage Ends With Gulbarga Mystics' Win Over Hubli Tigers
  2. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root Leads England Revival Against Sri Lanka On Opening Day
  3. Delhi Premier League: 241-0! Anuj Rawat, Sujal Singh Stitch 2nd Highest T20 Opening Stand
  4. Root Becomes Leading Test Century Maker Among Active Players; Equals Cook's England Record
  5. Indian Fast Bowler Barinder Sran Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket
Football News
  1. Premier League: Frank Confident Brentford Will Find Clinical Edge Without Toney
  2. Las Palmas 1-1 Real Madrid: Vinicius Penalty Salvages A Point For Los Blancos
  3. Servette 2-1 Chelsea (2-3 Agg): Nkunku Penalty Enough For Conference League Qualification
  4. Girona 4-0 Osasuna: Bryan Gil On Target As Blanquivermells Earn First La Liga Win
  5. Champions League Holders Real Madrid To Face Liverpool And Handed Borussia Dortmund Reunion
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Writer Crowd-Funds Legal Fees After Alexander Zverev Files Lawsuit
  2. US Open 2024: Dominant Iga Swiatek Sweeps Aside Ena Shibahara
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Claims 50th Season Win To Advance At Flushing Meadows
  4. US Open, Day 3 Men's Singles Wrap: Zverev Comes Through Against Muller; Rublev Fights Back To Reach Third Round - In Pics
  5. US Open: Defending Champion Gauff Tees Up Svitolina Tie In Round Three
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. One-Third Of Doctors, Mostly Women, Feel Unsafe During Night Shifts: IMA Study
  2. Gurugram: Municipal Worker Abducted, Killed By Man Who Suspected His Wife's Affair With Him
  3. Jamia Millia Islamia Suspends Professor Over Sexual Harassment Complaint
  4. Bangladesh's 'Birangonas': Documenting The Sexual Violence Of The 1971 Conflict
  5. Rape During Partition: When Women's Bodies Became Trophies Of War
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  2. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
  3. How 'Underconsumption Core' Is Changing The Way We Shop | TikTok Trend Explained
  4. 'Claim To Fame' Season 3 Winner Revealed Along With All Celebrity Relatives
  5. How Barack Obama's Tan Suit Became Most Controversial Outfit In Presidential History
World News
  1. One Of Ukraine's Western-Donated F-16 Warplanes Crashes
  2. Trump Asks Federal Court To Intervene In Hush Money Case To Toss Conviction, Delay Sentencing
  3. 10 Most Expensive Cat Breeds
  4. Purulia Arms Drop: Danish Court Rejects Extradition Of Arms Smuggling Suspect To India
  5. Duolingo's New 'Sick' App Icon: Why Users Are Concerned And How To Change It | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Weather Updates: Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls In Parts Of Delhi; PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM Over Flood Situation
  2. Telegram Accused Of Aiding Child Sex Abuse & Drug Trafficking; CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France
  3. Paris Paralympics: Indians In Action Today, August 29 - Schedule, Events, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details
  4. 15-Year-Old Girl Raped By Mother's Friend In Faridabad; Both Arrested
  5. Passport Seva Online Portal passportindia.gov.in Down Till Sept 2
  6. Taurus September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Aries September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. Horoscope For August 29, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign