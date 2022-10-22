Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
G20 Meeting To Help Promote Punjab As Preferred Destination For Business: CM Bhagwant Mann

The CM said this is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be presented as a land of best opportunities and by bringing maximum investment they can create new employment opportunities for the youth.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann PTI

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 7:12 pm

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said a G20 summit meeting scheduled to be held here in March next year will help promote the state as a preferred destination for business.

It will also provide a stage to the government to showcase its achievements and facilities for setting up new businesses, the CM said announcing that he will leave no stone unturned to make the event a success.  

The CM said this is a golden opportunity when Punjab can be presented as a land of best opportunities and by bringing maximum investment they can create new employment opportunities for the youth.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, US and the European Union (EU).

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and is expected to host over 200 meetings across the country.

During a meeting here to review the preparations for the G20 summit meeting, CM Mann said leading countries of the world are participating in it. He said the state considers itself fortunate to have the opportunity to host this event, in which leading countries from around the world will discuss education, labour and other crucial issues.

Extensive arrangements will be made for the success of this global event, he added. On this occasion, the CM was told that to ensure the success of the event, Amritsar will be divided into five major sectors on an administrative basis.

Senior officials will be posted in these sectors for proper management. During the convention, these officers will be responsible for smoothing the entire work in their respective jurisdictions.

After the meeting, the CM paid obeisance at the Golden Temple along with cabinet ministers and greeted people on Bandi Chhor Diwas and Diwali. Mann also met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh but nothing was shared with the media regarding the meeting. 

(With PTI Inputs)

