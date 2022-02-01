Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Fresh Snowfall, Rain Likely In Kashmir

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius – down from minus 6.6 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Fresh Snowfall, Rain Likely In Kashmir
Fresh Snowfall In Kashmir Valley - AP Photo/Dar Yasin

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:06 pm

The minimum temperature at some places in Kashmir improved and settled above the freezing point owing to cloud cover as the Meteorological Department forecast fairly widespread to widespread rain or snow over three days from Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.8 degrees Celsius – over three degrees up from minus 1.6 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said.

Related stories

Kashmir Gets Some Respite From Severe Cold Conditions

Wet Spell Likely In Kashmir Next Week

'First Time In Kashmir': Reconquering Lal Chowk And Identity Politics Around It

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 6.2 degrees Celsius – down from minus 4.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said. The officials said Qazigund recorded the minimum of minus 0.3 degree Celsius – up from the previous night's minus 2.8 degree Celsius.

The nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius. The MeT Office has said there is a possibility of rain or snow at fairly widespread to widespread places for two days from Wednesday and at scattered places on Friday.

Kashmir is currently under the influence of a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) which began on Monday after the Chilla-i-Kalan -- the 40-day harshest winter period -- ended.

Chilla-i-Kalan, which had begun on December 21 last year -- is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall. However, the 'Chilla-i-Kalan' this year was not harsh like the last year and there was less snowfall during the period.

After the end of 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold), a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) follows. However, both these periods are considered less harsh.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Kashmir Snowfall Gulmarg Kashmir Valley Weather: Cold & Coldwave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Amazon-Future Case: SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Orders, Remands Cases Back For Fresh Decision

Amazon-Future Case: SC Sets Aside Delhi HC Orders, Remands Cases Back For Fresh Decision

Murder Bid Case: Maharashtra Court Rejects MLA Nitesh Rane's Bail Plea

Govt To Promote Kisan Drones, Chemical-Free Natural Farming In 2022-23: FM

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Plea Against Mobile Spyware

Arunachal Logs 328 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians