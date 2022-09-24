Saturday, Sep 24, 2022
Four Wanted Maoists Held From Bihar's Aurangabad

Police also recovered Rs 20 lakh in cash from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, security personnel had launched a search operation in some forested areas of the district, said Aurangabad SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra.

Four wanted Maoists have been arrested
Four wanted Maoists have been arrested

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Sep 2022 9:57 am

Four wanted Maoists from Aurangabad district, have been arrested during a joint operation of security forces of Bihar and Jharkhand, officials said.  

The arrested Naxals include Vinay Yadav, the ‘regional commander’ of the CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a reward of Rs 18 lakh on his head, they said.

Police also recovered Rs 20 lakh in cash from their possession. Acting on a tip-off, security personnel had launched a search operation in some forested areas of the district, said Aurangabad SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra.

“These Maoists were involved in many crimes. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession,” he said.

“All the wanted Naxals were arrested from Daud Nagar, Madanpur and Mayapur areas of Aurangabad district,” Palamu SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said at a joint press conference.

Earlier on September 18, another Maoist leader Deepak Yadav alias Karu Yadav, who was wanted in more than 60 cases in Jharkhand and Bihar, was arrested from Maharashtra.

He was brought to Hazaribag and sent to jail on Friday, SP Manoj Ratan Chothe said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

