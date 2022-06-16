Four Killed As Truck Hits Cattle-Laden Vehicle In Bengal

Bankura (West Bengal), Jun 15 (PTI) Four persons were killed and three others injured on Wednesday when a truck collided with a cattle-laden vehicle parked on a roadside in West Bengal's Bankura district, police said.



The accident occur around 3.30 am on the Bishnupur-Arambagh road near Raibaghini area after the sand-laden truck hit the vehicle loaded with bovines, a police officer said.



The driver and cleaners of the cattle-laden vehicle were replacing tyres when the accident took place, he said.



All four deceased, identified as Kadirul Gazi (36), Zakirul Gazi (45), Jhantu Mollah (35) and Hapy Gazi (24), were residents of Bhangor area of South 24 Parganas district, the officer said.



A team of Kotulpur police station personnel rushed to the spot and admitted the three injured persons to a nearby health facility, he said.



One of the injured was referred to a hospital in Kolkata, the officer said, adding that the four bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.



Several bovines were also killed in the accident.



Further investigation is underway, he added.