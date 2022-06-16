Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Four Killed As Truck Hits Cattle-Laden Vehicle In Bengal

A clash between a cattle-laden vehicle and a truck resulted in the death of four persons and has three others injured,

Four Killed As Truck Hits Cattle-Laden Vehicle In Bengal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 8:37 am

Bankura (West Bengal), Jun 15 (PTI)  Four persons were killed and three others injured on Wednesday when a truck collided with a cattle-laden vehicle parked on a roadside in West Bengal's Bankura district, police said. 


The accident occur around 3.30 am on the Bishnupur-Arambagh road near Raibaghini area after the sand-laden truck hit the vehicle loaded with bovines, a police officer said. 


The driver and cleaners of the cattle-laden vehicle were replacing tyres when the accident took place, he said. 


All four deceased, identified as Kadirul Gazi (36), Zakirul Gazi (45), Jhantu Mollah (35) and Hapy Gazi (24), were residents of Bhangor area of South 24 Parganas district, the officer said.


A team of Kotulpur police station personnel rushed to the spot and admitted the three injured persons to a nearby health facility, he said.
        

One of the injured was referred to a hospital in Kolkata, the officer said, adding that the four bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.
        

Several bovines were also killed in the accident. 
        

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Tags

National Examination Four Persons Killed Injured Health Facility Kolkata Post Mortem Three Injured Kotulpur Police Station Personnel Cattle-laden Vehicle
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rules Or No Rules, Bureaucrats Appearing In Courts Should Wear 'Sober And Decent' Dress, Says Supreme Court

Rules Or No Rules, Bureaucrats Appearing In Courts Should Wear 'Sober And Decent' Dress, Says Supreme Court

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'

BTS Are Going Their Separate Ways On A 'Temporary Hiatus'