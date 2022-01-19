Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Tests Positive For COVID-19

The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH ) in the afternoon.

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 11:46 pm

Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.


 The 94-year-old Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch was admitted to Ludhiana’s Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH ) in the afternoon.


 DMCH Medical Superintendent Dr Sandeep Sharma said Badal tested positive for coronavirus. "He is stable", Sharma said.


 Hospital's Covid section incharge Rajesh Mahajan said the report of Badal's rapid antigen test was positive while the report of the RT-PCR test is yet to come.


 He said Badal has been admitted to a private room and all necessary investigations for complete evaluation have been conducted on him.  


 Badal's son and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the hospital and enquired about his health through a video call.


 “Visited DMCH Ludhiana to enquire about Badal Sahib's health. Spoke to him on video call. Felt good to see him in high spirits by the grace of Guru Sahib. I'm flooded with calls from his well-wishers. He is doing well, thanks to all your prayers,” said Sukhbir in a tweet. 

