Friday, May 27, 2022
Former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah Under ED Lens In Money Laundering Case

The questioning is reported to be in connection with a case of alleged financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) that is being probed by the federal agency.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah PTI

Updated: 27 May 2022 1:15 pm

National Conference (NC) president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah has been summoned by the ED for questioning in a money laundering case in Delhi on May 31, official sources said on Friday.

The summon has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for appearance at its headquarters here on May 31.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had in 2020 attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of Abdullah in this case.

The 84-year-old NC patron has been questioned by the ED a number of times in the case.

The ED had alleged that Abdullah "misused" his position as the president of the JKCA in the past and made appointments in the sports body so that the BCCI sponsored funds could be laundered.

National Farooq Abdullah Enforcement Directorate Money Laundering ED J&K CM National Conference (NC)
