Former Delhi University Professor Acquitted In Maoist Case Recalls 'Jail Ordeal'

Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba, who was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in a case involving alleged Maoist links, said he still feels like he is confined to a jail cell after spending seven years incarcerated. Saibaba was released from Nagpur Central Jail on Thursday, two days after the High Court acquitted him and set aside his life sentence.

Addressing the media today, an emotional Saibaba recounted the harrowing ordeal his family went through over the past seven years while he was imprisoned. "It was like an 'agni pariksha' (test by fire) for me. I had to go through it twice," he said, referring to being jailed from 2014-2016 and then again from 2017 after his conviction by a trial court.