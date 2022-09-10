Saturday, Sep 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Form Your Own Companies For Marketing, Nitin Gadkari Advises Farmers

Fifty to hundred farmers should come together to form a farmers' produce company to market their production in the open market, the BJP leader said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Sep 2022 7:36 pm

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday asked  farmers to form their own companies for marketing and exporting agricultural produce, and not be dependent on the government. The government can step in where they can not solve a problem, the Union minister said.

He was speaking at an outreach program organised by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, a government body, in association with his Agrovision Foundation.

Fifty to hundred farmers should come together to form a farmers' produce company to market their production in the open market, the BJP leader said. Such collectives can also build their own cold storages, he said. 

"I (as a farmer) found a market for my produce on my own, you too should find a market for your produce on your own.  I want to tell you one thing, don't depend on the government," the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister added. "You are the architect of your own socio-economic life," he said.

Gadkari also cited the example of Nashik-based farmer Vilas Shinde who achieved a turnover of hundreds of crores of rupees without any government subsidy or aid. The government can step in where farmers can not solve a problem on their own, the Union minister added. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Exporting Agricultural Produce Food Products Export Development Authority A Government Body BJP Leader
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India At Asia Cup Cricket 2022: More Questions Than Answers Ahead Of T20 World Cup