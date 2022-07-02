Five Killed In Nagaland Road Accident

Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Updated: 02 Jul 2022 7:11 pm

 Five people were killed and three others seriously injured when a taxi carrying them was hit by a truck in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place in the Kukidolong area at 10 AM, Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, Rothihu Tetseo said. 

Three occupants of the taxi died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on way to a hospital, police said.

The injured persons, including the driver of the taxi, have been admitted to the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research.

The truck which fled from the spot was intercepted by the police escort of Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton after a hot chase, police said.

The driver of the truck has been arrested, police said.  

In a tweet, the deputy chief minister expressed grief over the loss of life in the accident.

Patton also praised his escort team members for their brisk action in apprehending the driver. 

