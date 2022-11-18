Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Five Killed, Four Injured As Car Rams Into Truck On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Road accident
Road accident Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Nov 2022 10:51 am

Five persons were killed and four others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in Raigad district of Maharashtra, police said on Friday.

The accident took place close to Dheku village around Thursday midnight, they said.

"The car was going from Pune to Mumbai when it hit the truck from the rear around 12 am. There were nine occupants in the car. While four persons died on the spot, another one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital," an official of Khopoli police station said.         

All the deceased were men, while one of the four injured is a woman, he said.

Preliminary probe indicated that the driver of the car lost control, due to which the vehicle hit the truck. An offence was registered against the driver and further investigation is underway, police said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

