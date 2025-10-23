Five Gangsters Arrested In Ranchi; Pakistan-Made Firearms Seized

Police in Ranchi have arrested five alleged gang members.
Police in Ranchi have arrested five alleged gang members, including a woman, and recovered three Pakistan-made pistols from their possession, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted four of the accused near the Chutu overbridge under BIT Mesra police station limits, while the woman was detained in the Argora area, PTI reported.
The arrested woman has been identified as Riya Sinha, wife of KSS leader Sujeet Sinha. Police recovered three Pakistan-made pistols, seven magazines, 13 live cartridges, a four-wheeler, six mobile phones, and Rs 10 lakh in cash from the group.
The other arrested individuals are Inamul Haq, his bodyguard Ravi Anand alias Singha, and Mohammad Shaheed alias Afreedi Khan and Mohammad Seraj, both relatives of Haq. All have prior criminal records, officials confirmed.
Superintendent of Police (City) Paras Rana said that last month, a firing incident in the Tupudana area was claimed by KSS. “Some members of the gang were caught after an exchange of fire. During interrogation, it was revealed that KSS leader Sujeet Sinha has direct ties with gangster Prince Khan, who is currently based in the UAE,” he said.
Rana added that further questioning uncovered details of an international arms racket. “The arrested accused disclosed that firearms and ammunition were being smuggled from Pakistan via drones through Punjab. These weapons were then used to intimidate businessmen across India, including Ranchi, for extortion purposes,” he stated.
According to police, Inamul Haq alias Bablu Khan and his associates collected extortion money on behalf of Sujeet Sinha and Prince Khan. “The collected funds were sent to Prince Khan with assistance from Sujeet Sinha’s men, and later transferred to Pakistan via the UAE. The money was reportedly used to buy illegal arms and finance other unlawful operations,” Rana said.
Riya Sinha has been booked at the Ormanjhi police station, where a non-bailable warrant was already pending against her. “She was actively coordinating with Inamul Haq for supplying firearms in Ranchi. She will be produced before the court soon,” the SP added.
Police have confirmed that the seized firearms originated from Pakistan. “We have also received information that some women from Punjab delivered these weapons to Ranchi. The identity of the Pakistani arms supplier has come to light, and further investigation is underway,” Rana said.
Authorities revealed that 10 criminal cases are currently pending against Inamul Haq in various police stations across Ranchi.
