Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

First, The Open Sea Cage Farm Starts In Goa

Under Goa's mariculture policy, a Candolim resident has started the first open sea cage farm.

First, The Open Sea Cage Farm Starts In Goa
First, The Open Sea Cage Farm Starts In Goa Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 7:33 pm

A resident of Candolim has started the first open sea cage farm in Goa under the state government's mariculture policy.

Sheldon Fernandes has sanctioned the licence to undertake open sea cage culture at Candolim in North Goa district, said a senior official of the fisheries department on Tuesday.

He was also a beneficiary under a centrally-sponsored scheme of the Department of Fisheries, Government of India, and State Fisheries Department, the official added.

Sea cage farming involves growing fish in the sea while enclosed in a net. 

“Hatchery-produced seeds of Asian Seabass (Chonak) and Silver Pompano are being cultured in five cages,” the official said. 

Goa was the first state to notify a mariculture policy to augment fish production through fish culture in cages, he said. 

Tags

National Goa Open Sea Farm Candolim Department Of Fisheries Government Of India And State Fisheries Department North Goa
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It