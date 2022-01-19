The first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines have been administered to over 95 per cent of the targeted population in Uttar Pradesh while the second dose administered to around 62 per cent, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

In the 15-17 years age group, 62.83 lakh vaccine doses have been provided out of the target 1.40 crore doses, Adityanath told a press conference in poll-bound Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

"Today, I am happy to inform that 23.75 crore doses have been provided to the people in Uttar Pradesh and the state fairs better than the national average at present," he said at the press conference held at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida.

"The first dose has been administered to over 95 per cent people and second dose to 62 per cent people. In the 15-17 years age group, 62.83 lakh doses have been made available out of the target 1.40 crore doses. Separately, 5.29 lakh precaution dose (booster dose) have also been made available to people including senior citizens and frontline workers," Adityanath added.

He said Gautam Buddh Nagar has also carried out the vaccination drive well, even as he cautioned people over the third wave of the pandemic and its Omicron variant but stressed that there was no need to panic.

"The first dose has achieved 100 per cent target. A total of 1.16 lakh doses given to children in the 15-17 age group, the second dose of vaccine given to 92 per cent people and 46 per cent precaution doses made available in Gautam Buddh Nagar," the chief minister said.

With inputs from PTI.