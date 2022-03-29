Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
FIRs Registered In Delhi, Mumbai Against 'Sulli Deals' And 'Bulli Bai' Apps, 6 Arrested: Govt In Lok Sabha

The two apps had targeted Muslim women and posted their pictures without consent, triggering outrage and prompting authorities to ban them.

Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai app File Photo

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 5:01 pm

Police have registered FIRs in Delhi and Mumbai and arrested six persons in connection with the cases against 'Sulli Deals' and 'Bulli Bai' apps, the government said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 

Also, a charge sheet has been filed in court on March 4, 2022 in the Sulli Deals case.

The two apps had targeted Muslim women and posted their pictures without consent, triggering outrage and prompting authorities to ban them.

Replying to a query on the issue, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said the Delhi Police and Mumbai Police have registered FIRs in the matter of 'Sulli Deals' and 'Bulli Bai' apps cases under the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

After an investigation into the case, the Delhi Police has arrested the accused, Aumkareshwar Thakur, in the 'Sulli Deals' case, he said in a written reply.

He said the charge sheet has been filed in court on March 4, 2022.

In the 'Bulli Bai' incident, the minister said, the Delhi Police have arrested the main accused, Niraj Bishnoi. In addition to this, four other accused were also arrested by the Mumbai Police from Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

There is no report about obscenity in respect of minor girls and currently, all the accused arrested are in judicial custody in Delhi and Mumbai, he said.

Mishra said the government is not aware of any formal statement from any of the UN officials slamming the Indian government for the alleged harassment of Muslim women in the country.

National Bulli Bai App Case Sulli Deals Mobile App Arrest Ajay Kumar Mishra The Union Minister Of State For Home Muslim Women Indian Penal Code (IPC)
