Firing At Kapil Sharma’s Café In Canada For The Third Time In Four Months

he restaurant had previously been attacked twice — first on July 10, when nine shots were fired while staff were present, and again on August 8, when over 25 rounds struck the building, damaging its façade. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents. Photo: Netflix

he restaurant had previously been attacked twice — first on July 10, when nine shots were fired while staff were present, and again on August 8, when over 25 rounds struck the building, damaging its façade. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents. Photo: Netflix