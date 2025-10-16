Firing At Kapil Sharma’s Café In Canada For The Third Time In Four Months

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Surrey, Canada, was targeted by gunfire again — the third such attack since July, though no injuries were reported.
Members linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, claimed responsibility, warning of further action if Sharma did not respond to their messages.
The repeated shootings, coming after the Bishnoi gang’s terror designation in Canada, have raised alarms about extortion-linked violence against Indian-origin businesses abroad.
Comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant in Surrey, Canada, came under gunfire yet again on Thursday night — marking the third firing incident in four months at the property. The repeated attacks have sparked concerns over the targeting of Indian-owned businesses abroad.
According to police sources, suspected gang members linked to Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu, both associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have claimed responsibility for the attack. The same group had earlier warned Sharma through social media posts, threatening further action if their attempts to contact him went unanswered.
The restaurant had previously been attacked twice — first on July 10, when nine shots were fired while staff were present, and again on August 8, when over 25 rounds struck the building, damaging its façade. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents.
The latest firing comes weeks after Canadian authorities designated the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist organisation, marking this as the first attack since the listing. Law enforcement officials are investigating the case, examining CCTV footage and the group’s online activity.
The incidents have prompted calls for tighter protection of Indian-origin businesses and stronger bilateral coordination between Indian and Canadian authorities.
For now, the shootings at Sharma’s restaurant stand as a troubling reminder of the growing reach of organized crime networks and the risks faced by high-profile figures in the Indian diaspora.