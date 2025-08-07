Shots Fired For Second Time At Kapil Sharma's Café

For the second time in less than a month, Kapil Sharma's Canada-based café was attacked. This gunfire comes four days after the café hosted the local mayor and police officials in a show of strength.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kapil Sharma
Gunfire at Kapil Sharma's cafe Photo: Instagram
Summary
  1. Kapil Sharma’s Surrey cafe was attacked again on Thursday, with over 25 shots fired.

  2. Gangs linked to Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility.

  3. A previous July attack was claimed by Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi.

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s Canada-based cafe was attacked for the second time since its opening in early July. The Surrey eatery was subject to this new round of gunfire in less than a month since the previous attack.

According to NDTV, two gangs - Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon and Lawrence Bishnoi - claimed ownership over the attack in a social media post.

Comedian Kapil Sharma - PTI
Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma's Cafe In Canada

BY Outlook News Desk

At least 25 gunshots were heard in the purported video of the attack that surfaced on social media. According to The Times of India, at least six bullet holes and shattered windows of the cafe were visible. 

A voice was also heard saying in the video, amid the crack of the gunshots, "We had called the target, but he didn't hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn't hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai."

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) arrived shortly after reports of gunfire, but has yet to release official details regarding the incident. The residents described being jolted awake by the sound of multiple gunshots.



Previous Attack

On July 10, at least nine rounds of shots were fired at the cafe from a moving vehicle in Surrey, British Columbia. No injuries were reported. However, the bullets hit the cafe and neighbouring buildings.

Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has claimed responsibility for the attack. Laddi, a most-wanted terrorist listed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), is linked to the banned group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), according to India Today.  Laddi cited one of Kapil Sharma’s past remarks as the reason behind the attack.

In a show of unity, the cafe had organised a visit by the Mayor of Surrey and members of the Surrey police service on Sunday. The social media post thanked the officials and said, “We stand united against violence.”

