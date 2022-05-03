Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fire In Maharashtra Company Storing Antigen Testing Material; None Hurt

The blaze erupted in the company premises at 2.35 am.

Fire In Maharashtra Company Storing Antigen Testing Material; None Hurt

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 2:09 pm

A fire broke out on Tuesday in a ground-plus-one-storey building of a company where some antigen testing material was stored here in Maharashtra, a civic official said. No one was injured, but the fire completely destroyed the unit, located in an industrial area in Dombivli township, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Avinash Sawant said.

The blaze erupted in the company premises at 2.35 am. Three fire engines and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 6.30 am, the official said. A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

Related stories

Delhi Bhalswa Landfill Fire | Residents' Health And Livelihood Hit As Fire Rages On For Sixth Day

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Blaze Erupted Company Premises Storing Antigen Testing Material Fire Engines Water Tanker Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Township
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'