Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire in a courtroom was received at 3.23 am after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured
Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's Karkardooma Court, No One Injured

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 11:35 am

A fire broke out in the courtroom of additional sessions judge at the Karkardooma court in the early hours of Sunday, Delhi Fire officials said. No one was injured in the fire. The firefighting system of the court was not working at the time of the incident, they said.


Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire in a courtroom was received at 3.23 am, after which 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.


"The fire broke out in courtroom number 52 of additional sessions judge and the corridor on the second floor of the Karkardooma court, but it was brought under control by 5.20 am," he said. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials said.

 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Fire Firefighter Karkardooma Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Lata Mangeshkar To Be Cremated With Full State Honours

Ladakh Adds 111 COVID-19 Cases

End Of An Era: Shiv Sena On Lata Mangeshkar's Death

Jharkhand Girl Rescued While Being Trafficked To Delhi

Remembering Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of Bollywood

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics