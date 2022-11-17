Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

FEMA Violation: HC Reserves Verdict On Xiaomi Plea

A plea filed by Xiaomi against the ED's seizure of Rs 5,551 crore from its bank accounts, allegedly in violation of FEMA rules, has been reserved by the Karnataka High Court.

FEMA Violation: HC Reserves Verdict On Xiaomi Plea
FEMA Violation: HC Reserves Verdict On Xiaomi Plea PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Nov 2022 11:10 pm

The Karnataka High Court has reserved its judgment on the plea filed by Chinese technology firm, Xiaomi challenging the order passed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seizing Rs 5,551 crore in its bank accounts for alleged violation of FEMA rules.

Justice M Nagaprasanna concluded the hearing of arguments today and reserved the judgment. 

Xiaomi Technology India Pvt Ltd filed the petition on October 3, challenging a September 29 order of the Competent Authority appointed under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), which confirmed the April 29 seizure order of the ED to freeze the amount in the company's bank accounts. 

The ED had earlier this year ordered the seizure of Rs.5,551.27 crore in the bank accounts of Xiaomi for allegedly violating FEMA rules and transferring money in the guise of royalty to three companies outside India, in the USA and China.

The company had moved the high court earlier this year against this order. However, the court had ordered it to approach the Competent Authority under FEMA. 

When the competent authority upheld the ED order, Xiaomi approached the HC again. 

Xiaomi claimed that the Competent Authority did not allow a representative of a foreign bank to be examined during the hearing.
The company in the new petition has also challenged the validity of Section 37-A of FEMA, which relates to assets held outside India by a company incorporated in India. 

The ED has claimed that there was only Rs.1,900 crore in the accounts of Xiaomi now from the earlier Rs.5551.27 crore.

Related stories

Xiaomi Says 84% Of Rs 5,551 Crore Seized By ED Was Royalty Payment To Qualcomm

FEMA Authority Approves India's Biggest Seizure Order Against Chinese Mobile Company Xiaomi: ED

Xiaomi Smart Speaker IR Control Review: A Small Little Smart Speaker Doubling Up As An IR Remote

Tags

National Karnataka High Court High Court Xiaomi Enforcement Directorate Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) USA China Section 37
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP