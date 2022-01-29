Saturday, Jan 29, 2022
Father-Son Duo Among 3 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck In UP’s Kannauj

A private bus carrying a marriage party from Delhi to Faizabad collided with a stationary truck near Machiya village of Thana Talgram, police said.

Father-Son Duo Among 3 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck In UP’s Kannauj
Father-Son Duo Among 3 Killed As Bus Collides With Truck In UP’s Kannauj - Representational Image

Updated: 29 Jan 2022 4:48 pm

Three members of a marriage party, including the groom's father and brother, were killed and another three injured when the bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Kannauj district on Saturday morning.


A private bus carrying a marriage party from Delhi to Faizabad collided with a stationary truck near Machiya village of Thana Talgram, police said.


The injured have been admitted to the Medical College, Tirwa. Those killed have been identified as Ram Chail (57), his son Ravi (30) and Vijender Singh (50), police added. 

 

With PTI inputs.

Uttar Pradesh Marriage Accidents Bus Accident Death
