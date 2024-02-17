Farmers Protest Day 5: Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border Remains Tense, Talks With Govt Tomorrow | Key Points

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest has entered its fifth day on Saturday, with protesters still put up at the Punjab-Haryana borders in a bid to enter the national capital to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Haryana Police on Friday fired tear gas shells to disperse protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) near Ambala, a day after talks between Union ministers and farmer leaders remained inconclusive.
Union ministers and farmer leaders will meet on February 18 for the fourth round of talks. The two sides met on February 8, 12 and 15 as well but those talks remained inconclusive.
The farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, which started on February 13, has been called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha.
Farmers' Protest Day 5 | Key Points
Fourth Round Of Talks Tomorrow: After having incolcusive meets thrice so far, Union ministers and farmer leaders will be holding a meeting on Sunday again over the demands by the farmers for which they have been holding the 'Delhi Chalo' protest since five days now.
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the government wanted to continue talks, adding that their 'Delhi Chalo' call still stands and the protesters were staying put at the Punjab-Haryana border so that a solution emerges through talks.
Cops vs Protesters Faceoff Continues At Shambhu Border: Tear gas shells were fired by security personnel to disperse protesting farmers when they moved towards the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala on Friday.
The Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border has been the most volatile since the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march began on February 13 as the protesting farmers have been intermittently clashing with the cops in their bid to cross through to Haryana to ultimately proceed to Delhi.
The Haryana Police on Friday released a series of video clips of several farmers purportedly pelting stones and attempting to provoke the security personnel at the Shambhu border. In its post on X, the police asserted that "ruckus" cannot be allowed under the guise of the farmers' movement. They said that 25 security personnel -- 18 of Haryana Police and seven paramilitary force jawans -- were injured in these clashes.
Cop, Protesting Farmer Die During Protest: On the fourth day of the protest on Friday, a 63-year-old farmer, who was among the protesters at the Shambhu border, died of a heart attack. A sub-inspector posted at the Shambhu border also passed away after his health deteriorated while on duty on Friday
According to officials, Gian Singh, a protester from Punjab's Gurdaspur district, complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura. From there, he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where doctors declared him brought dead.
Sub-Inspector Hiralal, 52, was taken to Ambala Civil Hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated while on duty. Despite all the efforts of the doctors, he could not be saved.
Farmers Hold Bharat Bandh: The 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers owing allegiance to different factions got partial response in Haryana, while markets and commercial establishments at several places in Punjab remained shut on Friday.
Protesters blocked national highways in Punjab's Pathankot, Tarn Taran, Bathinda and Jalandhar. They also laid siege to several toll plazas in both the states.
In Haryana's Hisar, bus services of the state roadways remained paralysed as the Haryana Roadways staff supported the call for 'Bharat Bandh'. Punjab Roadways, Punbus and PRTC Contract Workers' Union also supported the bandh call while private operators did not ply buses.
What Is The Delhi Chalo Protest About: Farmers on February 13 started their 'Delhi Chalo' march, called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.