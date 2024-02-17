Farmers Protest Day 5: Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border Remains Tense, Talks With Govt Tomorrow | Key Points

The Haryana Police on Friday released a series of video clips of several farmers purportedly pelting stones and attempting to provoke the security personnel at the Shambhu border. In its post on X, the police asserted that "ruckus" cannot be allowed under the guise of the farmers' movement. They said that 25 security personnel -- 18 of Haryana Police and seven paramilitary force jawans -- were injured in these clashes.