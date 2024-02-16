Farmers' Protest LIVE: Bharat Bandh Today; Bus Services Shut In Moga, Traffic Snarl At Ghazipur Border

Right ahead of the Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the SKM and other farmer unions today, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144. As per reports, a ban on unauthorised public assemblies would be enforced across the district.

Police have also issued traffic advisory for the convenience of the commuters.

"People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination", said the officials.