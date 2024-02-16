Farmers' Protest LIVE: Bharat Bandh Today; Bus Services Shut In Moga, Traffic Snarl At Ghazipur Border

Bharat Bandh: Traffic Snarls At Ghazipur Border
In view of the farmers' Gramin Bharat Bandh, commuters faced heavy traffic snarls at Ghazipur border. Yesterday, several traffic advisories were issued for the commuters to avoid inconvenience.
Whole Country And Punjab Is One And It Is Supporting Bharat Bandh: Kirti Kisan Union Leader
Reiterating the farmers' demands except a law for MSP, Kirti Kisan Union leader Karmjeet Singh said, “Our demands include the repeal of four labour codes, to double the days under MNREGA to 200, and to cancel the hit-and-run law. The whole country and Punjab is one and it's supporting the ‘Bharat Bandh’.”
Farmers Prepare Tea At Shambhu Border
Agitating farmers were seen preparing tea at the Shambhu border on Friday morning.
Detailed Discussion Needed, Next Talks On Feb 18: SKM Convenor Jagjit Singh Dallewal
After holding meeting with three central ministers on Thursday, SKM Convenor Jagjit Singh Dallewal said, "We had a detailed discussion with the three Union ministers (Piyush Goyal, Arjun Munda and Nityanand Rai). After the discussion, the government said that the demands require a detailed discussion. They have decided Sunday for the next (fourth) round of meeting," says Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) convenor Jagjit Singh Dallewal after third round of talks between Centre and farmer unions conclude in Chandigarh.
Bharat Bandh: Bus Services Remain Shut In Punjab's Moga
In view of the nationwide Gramin Bharat Bandh today, the bus services remain shut in Punjab's Moga.
Commenting on the inconvenience, a local commuter said, “Trade unions announced the strike for February 16 earlier. The government should have made the arrangements because people are worried. They (trade unions) have justified demands and the government should fulfill them.”
Section 144 Invoked In Noida Ahead Of Farmers' Bharat Bandh
Right ahead of the Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the SKM and other farmer unions today, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144. As per reports, a ban on unauthorised public assemblies would be enforced across the district.
Police have also issued traffic advisory for the convenience of the commuters.
"People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination", said the officials.
Farmers' Protest: Day 3 Key Points
The third day of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest ended with the much-awaited third round of talks between farmers' organisations and the Centre on Thursday. However, the meeting ended with no major breakthrough and the agitating farmers' unions are still pressing for their demand for the enactment of a law for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, while the government continues to argue that such a move is not possible at present. A next round of talk has been scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 18.
The Centre reportedly pledged compensation of 10 lakh rupees each to the 13 individuals injured in Lakhimpur Kheri within 7 days of the protest's conclusion.
The meeting was attended by three union ministers - Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai
Besides the much-awaited Centre-farmers meeting, the third day of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest also witnessed a 'Rail Roko' being staged by the farmers of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner faction) in Punjab.