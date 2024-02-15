In solidarity with the agitating farmer unions, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner faction) have announced a ‘rail roko’ in Punjab on today between 12 noon and 4 pm, as per media reports.

“We stand with them in solidarity. To prove it, our supporters will hold rail roko (stop trains) at as many places as we can", BKU (Ugrahan) General Secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan announced.