Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: BKU To Block Trains In Punjab; Centre To Meet Farmers At 5 PM

Farmers' Protest LIVE: Despite violent clashes with police at the Punjab-Haryana border on day one, the agitating farmers resumed their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march toward Delhi on Wednesday before it turned into another day of violence marked by tear gas, water cannons, and further clashes with police. However, the second day ended on a slightly positive note as the Centre assured the protesting farmers of holding another fresh round of talks which is scheduled to take place today. Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the meeting with the Centre will be held at 5 PM today. This will be the third meeting between farmers and central ministers.

Outlook Web Desk
February 15, 2024

Protesting farmers gathered at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border | PTI

Won't Push Further From Where We Are, Says Pandher

Promising to pause the protest march until the meeting happens, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher said, "Based on a message we got last night and Union Minister Anurag Thakur's call for dialogue, we spoke to everyone in the movement and decided that we would remain peaceful today and not try and push further from where we were. A meeting has been called for 5 pm tomorrow and we will continue our peaceful protest. No action will be taken from our side until then."

'Rail Roko' From 12PM To 4PM Today, Announces BKU

In solidarity with the agitating farmer unions, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) and BKU Dakaunda (Dhaner faction) have announced a ‘rail roko’ in Punjab on today between 12 noon and 4 pm, as per media reports.

“We stand with them in solidarity. To prove it, our supporters will hold rail roko (stop trains) at as many places as we can", BKU (Ugrahan) General Secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan announced.

'Will Attend The Meeting In A Positive Mood': Farmer Leader Pandher

Commenting on the meeting with central ministers scheduled today, the General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher said, "We have a meeting with the ministers today, and we want PM Modi to have a conversation with them so that we can reach a solution for our demands. Or else, we should be allowed to protest peacefully in Delhi."

He further added, "We are going to attend the meeting in a completely positive mood today and we have full confidence that a positive solution will emerge from this meeting".

Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border, Make Tea

Farmers who gathered at Shambhu border this morning were seen preparing the morning tea before day three of the protest begins.

A meeting with the Centre is awaited today as the central ministers agreed to meet the agitating farmers for the third time to decide the next course of action.

'Delhi Chalo' Protest March: Day 2 Key Points

With several rounds of tear gas and water cannons fired by police, the second day of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march called by the farmer unions also turned into a day of violence after the day one where over 60 people were injured.

However, the second day ended on a slightly positive note as the Centre assured the protesting farmers of holding another fresh round of talks which is scheduled to take place today. As per reports, Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai will meet the farmers via video conferencing. Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher announced that the meeting with the Centre will be held at 5pm today. This will be the third meeting between farmers and central ministers. 

Despite tightened security deployment across the Punjab-Haryana borders, hundreds of tractor trolleys were seen lined-up at Shambhu border as farmers continued the protest march with unwavering spirit.

Thousands of farmers embarked on their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Punjab on Tuesday, February 13, in an attempt to put pressure on the government to meet their demands. There march started amid heavy barricading at the Haryana-Punjab border and entry points to Delhi.

