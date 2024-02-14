Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer Leader Addresses Protestors; Internet, SMS Suspended In Haryana Districts Till Feb 15

Slamming action on the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march and accusing the government of trying to "project" division among farmer bodies, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) has written letter to PM Modi demanding MSP for crops.

Furthermore, they also urged all like-minded farmer organisations to take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the central trade unions.

In their letter to the PM, the SKM said, "Your government and that of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh led by the BJP have resorted to repressive measures on peaceful protests of farmers and unleashed lathi-charge, rubber bullets and tear gas shells, injuring many and inflict an atmosphere of terror on common farmers."