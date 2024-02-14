Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Farmer Leader Addresses Protestors; Internet, SMS Suspended In Haryana Districts Till Feb 15

Farmer Leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Addresses Farmers At Singhu border
We Condemn Govt Action To Stop Farmers From Entering Delhi: Congress' Digvijay Singh
Strongly criticising the Centre's moves to stop the agitating farmers from entering Delhi, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "We condemn govt action to stop farmers from entering Delhi to have a peaceful protest... Every day in the BJP, the central govt and the Madhya Pradesh government advertisement we see the 'Modi Ki Guarantee'... Yes, Modi's guarantee was there, they (the central govt) held meetings with farmers in which it was decided that a law over MSP would be made, the cases over farmers would be withdrawn, and action would be taken against the minister in Lakhimpur Kheri incident... But, the irony is that PM Modi has chosen the Corporate Minister (Piyush Goyal) to communicate with the farmers, he represents the corporate world and the corporate's interest lies in the exploitation of the farmers..."
Centre Offers Fresh Round Of Talks, Urges Farmers To Not Disrupt Normal Life
Offering further opportunities to hold discussion with the Centre, Union Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday said,"I have said this before that we (government) are ready to hold constructive talks with the farmers. We should consider all points and then hold a discussion. Secondly, the farmers should understand that the protest should not create problems for anyone and does not affect the normal life."
Tear Gas Shells Fired At Shambhu Border Again
Following yesterday's modus operandi to disperse the agitating farmers, police again have fired tear gas shells at the Shambhu border. Yesterday, the same place witnessed a massive clash between the farmers and the police which led to the detention of many of the protesters
Roads Being Dug Up At Singhu Border To Restrict Farmers' Vehicles
In a bid to prevent the farmers from reaching Delhi, roads are being dug up at a village near Singhu border.
'Why New Demands Are Being Added?': Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Commenting on the ongoing protest by the farmer unions over a list of demands, with MSP for crops being the primary one, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said, "I would like to say that the Modi Government has taken several steps in the last 10 years to encourage the agriculture sector and for the welfare of farmers. When they posed their demands, the government sent its senior leaders and continued the dialogue...What is the reason that new demands are being added to the demands?...If new demands are being added, more time is also required. States need time to hold discussions. We are ready to continue the discussions. Most of their demands have been accepted but the new demands require more time. I urge the agitators to not indulge in vandalism, arson or violence. I request farmer leaders to come and have discussions."
Watch: Day 2 Of 'Delhi Chalo' Protest March Begins
After a chaotic day one, the farmers have embarked on the second day of their journey to Delhi with the primary demand for MSP for the crops. The protest march today started amid heightened security measures deployed at the borders to stop the farmers from entering Delhi.
Internet, SMS Services Suspended Till February 15 IN Haryana Districts
The mobile internet services, bulk SMS and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls will remain suspended till February 15, as per an official order issued by the Haryana govt. Earlier the suspension was announced till February 13.
The suspension has been announced for the districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa of Haryana State on Wednesday.
SKM (Non-Political) Pens Letter To PM Modi, Slams Govt Action
Slamming action on the farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' march and accusing the government of trying to "project" division among farmer bodies, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) has written letter to PM Modi demanding MSP for crops.
Furthermore, they also urged all like-minded farmer organisations to take part in the February 16 Gramin Bharat Bandh called by the central trade unions.
In their letter to the PM, the SKM said, "Your government and that of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh led by the BJP have resorted to repressive measures on peaceful protests of farmers and unleashed lathi-charge, rubber bullets and tear gas shells, injuring many and inflict an atmosphere of terror on common farmers."
Farmers Prepare Food At Shambhu Border
Before getting started with the day two of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, the farmers this morning were seen busy with preparation of meals at the Shambhu border.
Our Preparations Are Complete, Say Farmers
Right ahead of resuming the protest march for the second consecutive day at the Shambhu border, a farmer Gurlal Singh Kakkar said, "Our preparations are complete. Whatever the government is doing...our preparations are also complete."
His comment came a day after the protest march faced massive resistance at the Shambhu border where police detained many protesters and fired tear gas many times to disperse them.
RAF Deployed At Singhu Border
As the farmers' protest march enters day 2, Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, Police personnel and Riot Control Vehicle have been deployed to man the Singhu Border.
Watch: Farmers Gather At Shambhu Border
Following a brief overnight easefire, the protesting farmers have gathered at Shambhu border on Wednesday morning as the 'Delhi Chalo' march entered Day 2. Yesterday, massive clashes erupted at the Shambhu border as police fired several rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers.
Heavy Barricading At Ghazipur Border, Traffic Affected
Besides Tikri border, heightened security measures were observed at the Ghazipur border as well before the farmers resumed the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march following a brief ceasefire. The heavy barricading has reportedly led to traffic disruptions as well.
WATCH: Security Measures Tightened At Tikri Border
Anticipating further clashes, the measures to stop the scores of protesting farmers are further tightened at Tikri border. Several visuals have surfaced on social media where workers were seen adding more concrete between the slabs at the Tikri Border in an attempt to make it stronger on day 2 of the farmers' march towards the National Capital.
Delhi Chalo Protest March: Day 1 Key Points
With over 60 people getting injured and several detained by the Haryana police, the first day of the 'Delhi Chalo' protest march ended on a chaotic note. However, the unions claimed that around 100 farmers were injured during the day.
Furthermore, Haryana Police also detained several protesting farmers during the day at Shambhu along the border with Punjab following the incidents of stone pelting, damaging a bridge and forcibly removing barricades that were erected to halt their march to Delhi.
Thousands of farmers embarked on their 'Delhi Chalo' march from Punjab on Tuesday, February 13, in an attempt to put pressure on the government to meet their demands. There march started amid heavy barricading at the Haryana-Punjab border and entry points to Delhi.