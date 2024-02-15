Tear Gas Shells At Farmers' Protest: What Does International Law Say On Using Drones To Curb Dissent?

Even the legality of using drones on people for surveillance is under question. The Union and many state governments were often blamed for the indiscriminate use of drones for surveillance over the past few years particularly since the pandemic. The Delhi Police, in response to an RTI request, admitted that it has used drones hired from open market during Delhi Assembly election and the subsequent Delhi riots in February 2020. Drones were also used for surveillance on the day of the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya this January to identify potential protesters. The police in various states used drones to monitor lockdown violations during the pandemic period which often triggered debates over the violation of privacy and the indiscriminate manner of data collection without informed consent.

The use of drones was regulated by the Aircraft Act 1934 until being replaced by the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules 2021. This new law had adequate measures to ensure the privacy of the person – the drone operator had to follow a set of obligations to ensure the privacy and security of the person/s while on operation. Unmanned Aircraft System Rules were replaced by the Drones Rules 2021 which did not have the provisions safeguarding the privacy of the people subjected to drone surveillance. The risk of widespread and indiscriminate data collection by drones while being used for law and order regulation has been a matter of grave concern for human rights defenders, yet remains unaddressed by lawmakers.